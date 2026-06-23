SVB Wealth LLC Has $8.19 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,750 shares of the railroad operator's stock after selling 4,530 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC's holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,136,349 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $4,658,142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,655,306 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,779,907,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Union Pacific by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,713,196 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $2,059,538,000 after buying an additional 4,244,226 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 9,177,002 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $2,169,168,000 after buying an additional 3,861,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $408,592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total transaction of $549,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 114,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,492,157.40. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total value of $789,504.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,012 shares in the company, valued at $11,353,447.52. The trade was a 6.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 32,378 shares of company stock valued at $8,781,595 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.2%

Union Pacific stock opened at $260.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.97. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $263.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1-year low of $210.84 and a 1-year high of $279.70.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 39.58%. Union Pacific's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Union Pacific's payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $285.00 target price (up from $278.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up from $285.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $277.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $274.00 target price (up from $253.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $282.21.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UNP

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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