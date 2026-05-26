Swedbank AB Acquires 100,239 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY

Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY - Free Report) by 230.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,787 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 100,239 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned 0.20% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $26,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,103,290 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $611,103,000 after purchasing an additional 97,140 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,800,777 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $268,190,000 after purchasing an additional 155,616 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,911.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,111,632 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $165,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,362 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 935,946 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $139,390,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 75.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 847,002 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $126,144,000 after purchasing an additional 364,878 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of JKHY opened at $140.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.36 and a twelve month high of $193.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.01.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.28. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 20.64%.The firm had revenue of $615.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.780-6.870 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Jack Henry & Associates's dividend payout ratio is presently 34.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack Henry & Associates

In other news, CEO Gregory R. Adelson bought 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $133.42 per share, with a total value of $266,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 21,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,623.12. The trade was a 10.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mimi Carsley bought 375 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 6,007 shares in the company, valued at $805,658.84. This trade represents a 6.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their target price for the company from $181.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $192.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services for the financial services industry. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Monett, Missouri, the company develops and supports a comprehensive suite of software and services designed to help banks, credit unions and other financial institutions streamline operations, improve customer engagement and manage risk.

The company's core processing platforms deliver end-to-end account processing, general ledger, deposit operations and loan servicing functionality.

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