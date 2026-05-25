Swedbank AB Acquires 30,430 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,948 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 30,430 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.06% of Howmet Aerospace worth $51,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 119.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 339.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $256.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $247.46 and a 200 day moving average of $228.52. The company has a market cap of $102.64 billion, a PE ratio of 59.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.01 and a 12-month high of $280.74.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 20.23%.The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace's payout ratio is currently 11.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total value of $11,300,674.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 65,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,545,797.50. The trade was a 39.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 23,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,207,240. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HWM. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $271.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Truist Financial set a $280.00 price objective on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $285.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HWM

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

See Also

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