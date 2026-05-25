Swedbank AB Acquires 36,495 Shares of Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO - Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,129,182 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 36,495 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.21% of Tractor Supply worth $56,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 356.1% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 45,132 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 13,051 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 26,162 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,009 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $16,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 19,627 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $47.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $31.62 on Monday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $40.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.29. Tractor Supply Company has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $63.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 6.91%.The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.230 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. Tractor Supply's dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company NASDAQ: TSCO is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

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