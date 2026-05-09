Swedbank AB Acquires 40,853 Shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Free Report) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,807 shares of the transportation company's stock after acquiring an additional 40,853 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB's holdings in United Airlines were worth $14,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in United Airlines by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,416,537 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $136,696,000 after purchasing an additional 16,478 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in United Airlines by 23.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,461,194 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $141,005,000 after purchasing an additional 274,572 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 84,286 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $9,425,000 after buying an additional 31,921 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 6.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 909,263 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $87,804,000 after buying an additional 53,541 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 830.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,679 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $3,540,000 after buying an additional 32,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UAL. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on United Airlines from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Cowen raised United Airlines from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wall Street Zen raised United Airlines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $132.18.

View Our Latest Research Report on United Airlines

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $631,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 215,345 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,421,965.55. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of UAL stock opened at $99.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.20. The business's fifty day moving average is $94.75 and its 200 day moving average is $102.06. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $119.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.19 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 6.06%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-11.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-2.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

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