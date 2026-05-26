Swedbank AB Acquires 94,183 Shares of AGCO Corporation $AGCO

Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO - Free Report) by 110.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,617 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 94,183 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned about 0.24% of AGCO worth $18,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in AGCO by 1,721.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AGCO by 951.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in AGCO during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in AGCO by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 364 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of AGCO from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $124.73.

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AGCO Trading Up 0.2%

AGCO stock opened at $113.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.12. AGCO Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $95.96 and a fifty-two week high of $143.78. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $116.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.29.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.26 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. AGCO has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AGCO Corporation will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This is an increase from AGCO's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. AGCO's payout ratio is currently 11.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGCO

In other news, major shareholder & Farm Equipment Ltd Tractors sold 422,590 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $52,096,895.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,149,820 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $388,309,809.60. This represents a 11.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision farming solutions. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the company markets a diverse portfolio of well-known brands, including Massey Ferguson, Fendt, Challenger, Valtra and GSI, serving farmers and producers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Through an extensive dealer network, AGCO provides equipment tailored to a broad range of crop and livestock operations.

The company's product offerings span tractors, combine harvesters, hay and forage tools, application equipment, seeding and tillage implements, as well as grain storage and protein solutions.

Further Reading

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