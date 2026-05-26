Free Trial
→ Read this warning immediately (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Swedbank AB Acquires 94,183 Shares of AGCO Corporation $AGCO

Written by MarketBeat
May 26, 2026
AGCO logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Swedbank AB significantly increased its AGCO stake, buying 94,183 shares in the fourth quarter and boosting its holdings by 110.2% to 179,617 shares worth about $18.7 million.
  • AGCO beat quarterly expectations with EPS of $0.94 versus $0.44 expected and revenue of $2.34 billion versus $2.26 billion forecast, while revenue rose 14.3% year over year.
  • The company raised its dividend and remains broadly rated as a Hold: the quarterly payout increased to $0.30 per share, and analyst consensus stands at “Hold” with a $124.73 target price.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO - Free Report) by 110.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,617 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 94,183 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned about 0.24% of AGCO worth $18,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in AGCO by 1,721.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AGCO by 951.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in AGCO during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in AGCO by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 364 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of AGCO from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $124.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AGCO

AGCO Trading Up 0.2%

AGCO stock opened at $113.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.12. AGCO Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $95.96 and a fifty-two week high of $143.78. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $116.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.29.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.26 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. AGCO has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AGCO Corporation will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This is an increase from AGCO's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. AGCO's payout ratio is currently 11.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGCO

In other news, major shareholder & Farm Equipment Ltd Tractors sold 422,590 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $52,096,895.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,149,820 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $388,309,809.60. This represents a 11.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

About AGCO

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision farming solutions. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the company markets a diverse portfolio of well-known brands, including Massey Ferguson, Fendt, Challenger, Valtra and GSI, serving farmers and producers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Through an extensive dealer network, AGCO provides equipment tailored to a broad range of crop and livestock operations.

The company's product offerings span tractors, combine harvesters, hay and forage tools, application equipment, seeding and tillage implements, as well as grain storage and protein solutions.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AGCO (NYSE:AGCO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in AGCO Right Now?

Before you consider AGCO, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AGCO wasn't on the list.

While AGCO currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable Cover
5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable

Click the link to see MarketBeat's guide to investing in 5G and which 5G stocks show the most promise.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Price Down 2.1% After Insider Selling
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Price Down 2.1% After Insider Selling
By MarketBeat | May 19, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX eyes a 1.75 trillion valuation - here's what to know
SpaceX eyes a 1.75 trillion valuation - here's what to know
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
3 Space Infrastructure Stocks Gaining Momentum Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
3 Space Infrastructure Stocks Gaining Momentum Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
By Ryan Hasson | May 20, 2026
The Smart Glasses Gold Rush Is Leaving Old-School Eyewear Behind
The Smart Glasses Gold Rush Is Leaving Old-School Eyewear Behind
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | May 24, 2026
2 Software Stocks Turning AI Fears Into Fundamental Gains
2 Software Stocks Turning AI Fears Into Fundamental Gains
By Dan Schmidt | May 21, 2026
tc pixel
Silver $309?
Silver $309?
From Investors Alley (Ad)
SpaceX Gets the Attention, But These 4 Stocks Could Get the Returns
SpaceX Gets the Attention, But These 4 Stocks Could Get the Returns
By Bridget Bennett | May 25, 2026
3 Rare Earth Stocks That Win No Matter What China Does Next
3 Rare Earth Stocks That Win No Matter What China Does Next
By Bridget Bennett | May 24, 2026

Recent Videos

GET IN EARLY! Top 4 Robotics Stocks that are Bigger Than Nvidia (Even Their CEO Says So)
GET IN EARLY! Top 4 Robotics Stocks that are Bigger Than Nvidia (Even Their CEO Says So)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Trump Made 3,700 Stock Trades in 90 Days. You‘ll Wish You Followed His Playbook.
Trump Made 3,700 Stock Trades in 90 Days. You'll Wish You Followed His Playbook.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This is Bigger Than Nvidia. These 5 Stocks Win the Next AI Wave.
This is Bigger Than Nvidia. These 5 Stocks Win the Next AI Wave.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines