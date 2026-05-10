Swedbank AB Acquires 9,966 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS - Free Report) by 92.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,706 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,966 shares during the period. Swedbank AB's holdings in Zscaler were worth $4,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Binnacle Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter worth $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter worth $26,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter worth $30,000. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 48.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 131 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company's stock.

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Zscaler Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $152.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -362.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock's 50-day moving average is $143.25 and its 200-day moving average is $206.91. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.63 and a 1-year high of $336.99.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $815.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $798.92 million. Zscaler had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 2.25%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Zscaler has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.990-4.020 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Zscaler from $310.00 to $180.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an "overweight" rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Zscaler from $220.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Zscaler from $305.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Zscaler from $365.00 to $300.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $263.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,263 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total value of $354,363.17. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 72,390 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,335,550.10. The trade was a 3.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Geller sold 2,094 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.53, for a total value of $321,491.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 46,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,208,079.97. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 12,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,892,487 over the last 90 days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

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