Swedbank AB Acquires New Position in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. $CWAN

Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 600,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,472,000. Swedbank AB owned 0.21% of Clearwater Analytics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWAN. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,793,701 shares of the company's stock worth $320,642,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268,950 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,261,349 shares of the company's stock worth $599,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967,798 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,134,647 shares of the company's stock worth $128,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,986 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 249.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,297,683 shares of the company's stock worth $77,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,884,000. 50.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CWAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an "equal weight" rating and issued a $24.55 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $24.55 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. UBS Group cut Clearwater Analytics from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $24.55 in a report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $24.55 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $26.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CWAN

Clearwater Analytics Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of CWAN opened at $24.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.61. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $25.07. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $23.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $221.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $214.09 million. Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 5.88%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearwater Analytics

In other news, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 18,790 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $447,202.00. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 155,119 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,691,832.20. This represents a 10.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Subi Sethi sold 19,858 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $472,620.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 388,256 shares in the company, valued at $9,240,492.80. This trade represents a 4.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 194,332 shares of company stock worth $4,624,562. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company's stock.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics LLC is a global provider of web-based investment portfolio accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions. The company's software-as-a-service platform automates complex processes involved in investment data aggregation, reconciliation, valuation, and regulatory reporting. Serving institutional investors—including insurers, asset managers, corporations, government entities, and asset owners—Clearwater Analytics enables clients to optimize performance visibility, risk management, and operational efficiency.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Clearwater Analytics has grown its global footprint with offices across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Clearwater Analytics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Clearwater Analytics wasn't on the list.

While Clearwater Analytics currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here