Swedbank AB Acquires New Shares in Brinker International, Inc. $EAT

Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,000 shares of the restaurant operator's stock, valued at approximately $3,855,000. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.06% of Brinker International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 58.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 225 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,738 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 299 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 4,123 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

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Brinker International Stock Performance

Shares of EAT stock traded up $4.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $184.88. 952,929 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,455. Brinker International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.30 and a fifty-two week high of $189.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. Brinker International had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 123.22%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Brinker International's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Brinker International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.60-10.850 EPS. Analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Brinker International from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Brinker International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Brinker International from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $185.11.

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Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc NYSE: EAT is a leading global operator of casual dining restaurants. The company's portfolio is anchored by its flagship Chili's® Grill & Bar concept and Maggiano's® Little Italy full‐service restaurants, offering a range of American‐style menu items, handcrafted cocktails and family‐friendly dining experiences. Through dine‐in, takeout, delivery and catering services, Brinker seeks to meet consumer preferences across multiple channels.

The Chili's brand features signature items such as baby back ribs, burgers and fajitas alongside a rotating selection of limited‐time offerings and seasonal beverages.

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