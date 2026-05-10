Swedbank AB Boosts Position in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Swedbank AB increased its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,525 shares of the electronics maker's stock after buying an additional 26,549 shares during the period. Swedbank AB's holdings in Corning were worth $10,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 20,518 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 336 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company's stock.

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Corning Stock Performance

GLW opened at $186.47 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $44.83 and a 12-month high of $198.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.48 billion, a PE ratio of 89.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.11.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Corning had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 19.45%. Corning's revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Corning's payout ratio is 53.59%.

Corning News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Avery H. Nelson III sold 6,262 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.79, for a total value of $812,744.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 61,371 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,965,342.09. The trade was a 9.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric S. Musser sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.25, for a total value of $1,953,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,926 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $641,611.50. This trade represents a 75.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,256 shares of company stock worth $26,541,572. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLW has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Corning from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. Fox Advisors cut shares of Corning from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. HSBC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Corning from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Corning from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $172.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Corning

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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