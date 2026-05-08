Swedbank AB Boosts Stake in Aptiv PLC $APTV

Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV - Free Report) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 485,357 shares of the auto parts company's stock after buying an additional 97,289 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.22% of Aptiv worth $36,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 479,758 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $37,632,000 after buying an additional 28,061 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,315 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 428,580 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $32,611,000 after buying an additional 32,137 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at $2,876,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 34,728 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Aptiv from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. President Capital initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a "buy" rating and a $82.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Aptiv from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $103.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $86.51.

View Our Latest Analysis on Aptiv

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $57.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $52.38 and a 12-month high of $88.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $65.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.80.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company's revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Aptiv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-6.100 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.300-1.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv plc is a global automotive technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions for the mobility industry. The company designs and supplies advanced electrical architectures, electronic systems and software that enable vehicle connectivity, active safety, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving capabilities. Aptiv's customers include major automakers and mobility service providers seeking to integrate higher levels of automation, electrification and software-defined features into production vehicles and mobility platforms.

Product and service offerings span vehicle electrical systems and wiring, connectors and harnesses, high-voltage electrification components, power electronics and charging solutions, sensors and compute platforms that support ADAS and autonomous functions, and the software and services required to integrate and manage these systems.

Further Reading

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