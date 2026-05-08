Swedbank AB Boosts Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. $CLH

Swedbank AB raised its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH - Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,000 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.28% of Clean Harbors worth $35,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,577 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 240.6% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at about $627,000. Certuity LLC lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,614 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Clean Harbors

Here are the key news stories impacting Clean Harbors this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Marcy L. Reed sold 836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.94, for a total transaction of $240,717.84. Following the sale, the director owned 5,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,023.14. This represents a 14.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.07, for a total transaction of $998,527.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,542,049.51. This trade represents a 13.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 13,597 shares of company stock valued at $3,895,286 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Clean Harbors from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $308.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $318.83.

View Our Latest Report on Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors Price Performance

CLH opened at $282.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 0.92. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.34 and a fifty-two week high of $316.98. The company's 50-day moving average price is $294.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.37%. Clean Harbors's quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc is a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America. The company specializes in the collection, transportation and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, emergency spill response and remediation, industrial cleaning and on-site field services. Its comprehensive service offering also includes chemical neutralization, drum crushing, high-pressure water blasting, tank cleaning and vacuum services designed to help customers meet stringent environmental regulations.

Founded in 1980 by Alan S.

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