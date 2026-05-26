Swedbank AB Buys 130,279 Shares of Ball Corporation $BALL

Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL - Free Report) by 83.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,534 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 130,279 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned 0.11% of Ball worth $15,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ball by 1,465.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314,786 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,746,000 after buying an additional 1,230,791 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Ball by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,248,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,949,000 after buying an additional 731,076 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Ball by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,055,094 shares of the company's stock valued at $115,270,000 after buying an additional 730,462 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Ball by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,651,348 shares of the company's stock valued at $234,521,000 after buying an additional 602,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,485,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other Ball news, SVP Kathleen Pitre sold 10,660 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $710,275.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 36,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,450,118.36. The trade was a 22.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Fauze Villatoro purchased 1,551 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.51 per share, for a total transaction of $100,055.01. Following the purchase, the senior vice president owned 13,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,818.78. The trade was a 12.69% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ball Stock Down 0.0%

Ball stock opened at $56.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $59.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.31. The company has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06. Ball Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $44.83 and a fifty-two week high of $68.29.

Ball (NYSE:BALL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.86%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Ball has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.930- EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ball Corporation will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Ball's payout ratio is presently 23.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BALL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ball from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $66.00 target price on Ball in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 target price on Ball in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ball in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $73.00 target price on Ball and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $69.54.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ball

Ball Profile

Ball Corporation is a leading provider of sustainable aluminum packaging solutions and advanced aerospace technologies. Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, the company serves customers in the beverage, food and aerosol markets through a global network of manufacturing facilities. With an emphasis on sustainability and innovation, Ball designs and produces metal cans, bottles and ends that support recycling and reduce environmental impact.

The company's packaging segment specializes in beverage cans for soft drinks, beer and energy drinks, as well as metal packaging for food and personal care applications.

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