Swedbank AB Buys 15,714 Shares of Medtronic PLC $MDT

Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT - Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 625,686 shares of the medical technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 15,714 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB's holdings in Medtronic were worth $60,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Medtronic alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Medtronic

Here are the key news stories impacting Medtronic this week:

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 52,524 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total value of $5,132,120.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 32,768 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,201,761.28. This trade represents a 61.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $77.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.64 and a 200-day moving average of $94.55. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $77.16 and a twelve month high of $106.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.62.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Medtronic's revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Medtronic's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Medtronic from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $107.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDT

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic's offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Medtronic, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Medtronic wasn't on the list.

While Medtronic currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here