Swedbank AB Buys 18,750 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC

Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC - Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,133 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 18,750 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned 0.17% of Tenet Healthcare worth $29,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,202 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,270 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $633,000. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,911,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company's stock.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts: Sign Up

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of THC stock opened at $193.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $204.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.17. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a one year low of $146.60 and a one year high of $247.21.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.380-18.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 17.56 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tenet Healthcare news, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,017 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.70, for a total value of $1,865,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 6,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.43, for a total transaction of $1,549,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,291 shares in the company, valued at $6,983,853.13. This represents a 18.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 46,517 shares of company stock worth $10,943,111 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on THC shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $283.00 to $252.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $244.16.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tenet Healthcare

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation NYSE: THC is a diversified American healthcare services company that owns and operates acute care hospitals and a broad range of outpatient facilities. Its portfolio includes general acute-care hospitals, specialty hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and diagnostic imaging centers, and other ancillary service locations. Tenet's operations are oriented around delivering inpatient and outpatient clinical care across multiple medical specialties, with an emphasis on surgical services, emergency care, and advanced diagnostics.

In addition to facility-based care, Tenet provides integrated services designed to support clinical operations and improve patient access and care coordination.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tenet Healthcare, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tenet Healthcare wasn't on the list.

While Tenet Healthcare currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here