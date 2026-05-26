Swedbank AB Buys 27,700 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. $SUI

Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI - Free Report) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 157,113 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 27,700 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.13% of Sun Communities worth $19,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1,226.7% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 199 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the third quarter worth $27,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the third quarter worth $27,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 55.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 271 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sun Communities from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $141.84.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SUI

Sun Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $127.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.82. The firm's fifty day moving average is $127.80 and its 200-day moving average is $127.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.53 and a 52 week high of $137.85.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.38). The business had revenue of $500.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.40 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 62.29%.Sun Communities's revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Sun Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.790 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.870-7.070 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Sun Communities's previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Sun Communities's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.69%.

Insider Transactions at Sun Communities

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 3,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total value of $516,838.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,817 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,280.17. The trade was a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and marinas. The company's portfolio spans more than 500 manufactured housing communities and over 160 RV resorts, offering affordable, long-term housing as well as short-stay recreational lodging. Through professional on-site management and amenity-rich community designs, Sun Communities serves a diverse customer base that includes retirees, workforce families and vacationers.

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Sun Communities has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest operators in its sector.

Further Reading

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