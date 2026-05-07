Swedbank AB Buys 280,587 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. $S

Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S - Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,809,314 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 280,587 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned 1.12% of SentinelOne worth $57,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,435 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,825 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 700.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 32,396 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $433,134.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 603,650 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,070,800.50. This represents a 5.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry L. Padgett sold 32,221 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $430,794.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 643,650 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,605,600.50. This trade represents a 4.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 568,364 shares of company stock worth $8,115,627. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SentinelOne Stock Down 3.4%

NYSE S opened at $15.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 0.78. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.73.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $271.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.18 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 45.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. SentinelOne has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.320-0.380 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.010-0.020 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $19.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SentinelOne

SentinelOne Profile

SentinelOne, Inc is a cybersecurity company specializing in AI-driven, autonomous endpoint protection. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Mountain View, California, the firm developed its Singularity Platform to unify prevention, detection, response, and hunting across endpoints, cloud workloads, containers and IoT devices. SentinelOne's solutions leverage machine learning and behavioral analytics to identify threats in real time, automate remediation workflows and deliver forensics to support rapid incident response.

The company's flagship product suite includes endpoint security agents, cloud workload protection, identity threat detection and extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities.

Further Reading

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