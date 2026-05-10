Swedbank AB Buys 33,940 Shares of Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) by 76.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,140 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 33,940 shares during the period. Swedbank AB's holdings in Astera Labs were worth $12,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALAB. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 374.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 128 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank raised its position in Astera Labs by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 200 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Astera Labs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Astera Labs by 159.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 202 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Astera Labs News

Here are the key news stories impacting Astera Labs this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALAB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Astera Labs from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Astera Labs from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $155.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Wednesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $229.65.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALAB

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stefan A. Dyckerhoff sold 3,757 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total value of $657,925.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 67,144 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,758,257.28. The trade was a 5.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Manuel Alba sold 183,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total transaction of $19,692,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 319,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,420,457.43. The trade was a 36.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,064,888 shares of company stock valued at $150,764,723. Insiders own 12.50% of the company's stock.

Astera Labs Stock Performance

ALAB stock opened at $199.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.99. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.26 and a 52-week high of $262.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.99, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 3.35.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $308.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.19 million. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 26.72%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

Further Reading

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