Swedbank AB Cuts Stock Position in Sysco Corporation $SYY

Swedbank AB lessened its holdings in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY - Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539,062 shares of the company's stock after selling 28,360 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned about 0.11% of Sysco worth $39,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Sysco by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 370,571 shares of the company's stock worth $27,307,000 after buying an additional 27,510 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in Sysco by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 412,423 shares of the company's stock worth $30,445,000 after buying an additional 35,647 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 320.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,589 shares of the company's stock worth $6,553,000 after buying an additional 60,680 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 42,435 shares of the company's stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 16,807 shares during the period. Finally, Carrera Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth $3,611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company's stock.

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Sysco Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE SYY opened at $72.84 on Friday. Sysco Corporation has a one year low of $68.19 and a one year high of $91.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.66.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). Sysco had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 103.57%. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sysco has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.510-1.510 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Corporation will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from Sysco's previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Sysco's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYY. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Sysco from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sysco from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Argus raised shares of Sysco to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Sysco from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $88.15.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SYY

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation NYSE: SYY is a global foodservice distribution company that supplies a broad range of food and related products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, and other foodservice customers. Its core business is the procurement, warehousing and delivery of fresh, frozen and dry food products, complemented by non-food items such as paper goods, kitchen equipment, cleaning supplies and tabletop products. Sysco serves customers through an extensive network of distribution centers and dedicated delivery fleets, positioning itself as a one-stop supplier for operators of all sizes.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sysco has grown through both organic expansion and acquisitions.

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