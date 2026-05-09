Swedbank AB Decreases Position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. $ELS

Swedbank AB decreased its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS - Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,305 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 39,000 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.14% of Equity Lifestyle Properties worth $16,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 943.8% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 501 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 126.9% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ELS. Bank of America upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $71.00 target price (up from $68.00) on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates started coverage on Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $59.25 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $69.48.

View Our Latest Report on Equity Lifestyle Properties

Equity Lifestyle Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $63.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.15 and a twelve month high of $69.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.69.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.28). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $397.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $395.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Equity Lifestyle Properties's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.5425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Equity Lifestyle Properties's payout ratio is currently 108.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David J. Contis sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $201,660.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,890 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,000,905.80. The trade was a 16.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc NYSE: ELS is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, development, ownership and operation of manufactured home communities and recreational vehicle resorts. The company's portfolio includes more than 450 properties across the United States and Canada, serving over 200,000 residents and visitors. ELS organizes its operations into two primary segments: manufactured housing communities, which provide long-term housing solutions, and upscale RV and seasonal resorts designed for leisure travelers and seasonal patrons.

In its manufactured home division, ELS offers home-site leases combined with community amenities such as landscaped common areas, clubhouses, swimming pools and organized resident events.

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