Swedbank AB Decreases Stock Holdings in AECOM $ACM

Swedbank AB reduced its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Free Report) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,475 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 28,330 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB's holdings in AECOM were worth $4,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 28,246.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,335,667 shares of the construction company's stock worth $602,183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316,844 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,107,636 shares of the construction company's stock worth $666,393,000 after purchasing an additional 127,036 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,979,960 shares of the construction company's stock worth $649,735,000 after purchasing an additional 618,205 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,216,372 shares of the construction company's stock worth $550,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,210,130 shares of the construction company's stock worth $288,356,000 after purchasing an additional 15,448 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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AECOM Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $80.65 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $87.66 and its 200 day moving average is $99.95. AECOM has a 1 year low of $79.01 and a 1 year high of $135.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.180-4.890 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AECOM will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. AECOM's dividend payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACM. Barclays upped their target price on AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on AECOM from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Zacks Research raised AECOM from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on AECOM from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on AECOM from $131.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $128.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AECOM

About AECOM

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long‑term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

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