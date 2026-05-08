Swedbank AB Decreases Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

Swedbank AB reduced its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX - Free Report) by 42.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 977,337 shares of the natural resource company's stock after selling 730,599 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned about 0.07% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $49,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,807 shares of the natural resource company's stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 9,616 shares of the natural resource company's stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth $560,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,443 shares of the natural resource company's stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 50,114 shares of the natural resource company's stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 14,992 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. CICC Research cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $64.40 to $63.40 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $65.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Freeport-McMoRan

Key Headlines Impacting Freeport-McMoRan

Here are the key news stories impacting Freeport-McMoRan this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised estimates across many periods (Q2–Q4 2026, Q1–Q4 2027, FY2026–FY2028), including a notable lift to FY2027 ($3.65) and FY2028 ($3.82), signaling analysts expect stronger earnings growth ahead. Read More.

Zacks Research raised estimates across many periods (Q2–Q4 2026, Q1–Q4 2027, FY2026–FY2028), including a notable lift to FY2027 ($3.65) and FY2028 ($3.82), signaling analysts expect stronger earnings growth ahead. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analysis pieces highlight copper’s central role to Freeport’s outlook (EVs, data centers, renewables) and examine operational drivers (including Grasberg) that can swing results; useful context but not a new catalyst by itself. Read More.

Analysis pieces highlight copper’s central role to Freeport’s outlook (EVs, data centers, renewables) and examine operational drivers (including Grasberg) that can swing results; useful context but not a new catalyst by itself. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage discussing a “shock” tied to Freeport and the Russell 1000’s copper focus may draw attention to index/flow dynamics; could affect trading interest but is not a direct company fundamental change. Read More.

Coverage discussing a “shock” tied to Freeport and the Russell 1000’s copper focus may draw attention to index/flow dynamics; could affect trading interest but is not a direct company fundamental change. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Press about other miners (e.g., Max Resource OTCQB listing) is industry noise with minimal direct impact on Freeport’s fundamentals. Read More.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE FCX opened at $60.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $87.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.32. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $35.15 and a one year high of $70.96. The firm's fifty day moving average is $61.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.79.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Freeport-McMoRan's payout ratio is presently 15.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Richard C. Adkerson sold 152,960 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $9,888,864.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 3,356,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at $216,975,679.35. The trade was a 4.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maree E. Robertson sold 48,500 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $2,985,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 79,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,917,475.70. The trade was a 37.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 565,145 shares of company stock valued at $35,839,918. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc is a U.S.-based natural resources company primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of copper, gold and molybdenum. Its operations encompass large-scale open-pit and underground mining as well as associated concentrator and milling facilities. The company produces copper in the form of concentrates and cathodes, and also recovers gold and molybdenum as co-products; its business model includes exploration, development, mining, beneficiation and the sale of bulk commodities to smelters and industrial customers.

Freeport-McMoRan conducts operations and development activities across multiple geographies, with substantial assets in the Americas and Indonesia.

Further Reading

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