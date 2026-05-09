Swedbank AB Decreases Stock Holdings in SiTime Corporation $SITM

Swedbank AB decreased its holdings in SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM - Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,200 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.22% of SiTime worth $20,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in SiTime by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 89 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in SiTime by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company's stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in SiTime by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 951 shares of the company's stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in SiTime by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company's stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in SiTime by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company's stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company's stock.

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SiTime Stock Up 4.5%

NASDAQ SITM opened at $833.08 on Friday. SiTime Corporation has a 52 week low of $185.49 and a 52 week high of $845.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -824.83 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $422.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $370.64.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.30. SiTime had a negative net margin of 6.38% and a positive return on equity of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $113.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SiTime Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Samsheer Ahamad sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.47, for a total value of $4,017,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 52,938 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,370,538.86. This represents a 14.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.45, for a total transaction of $2,025,746.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 89,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $36,252,901.30. This represents a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,678 shares of company stock valued at $9,771,269. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key SiTime News

Here are the key news stories impacting SiTime this week:

Positive Sentiment: SiTime posted strong Q1 2026 results, with EPS of $1.44 beating consensus of $1.14 and revenue of $113.6 million topping estimates, while revenue jumped 88.3% year over year. SiTime Earnings Report

SiTime posted strong Q1 2026 results, with EPS of $1.44 beating consensus of $1.14 and revenue of $113.6 million topping estimates, while revenue jumped 88.3% year over year. Positive Sentiment: The company raised second-quarter 2026 guidance well above Wall Street expectations, calling for EPS of $1.85 to $2.00 and revenue of $140 million to $150 million versus much lower consensus forecasts. SiTime Q1 2026 Financial Results

The company raised second-quarter 2026 guidance well above Wall Street expectations, calling for EPS of $1.85 to $2.00 and revenue of $140 million to $150 million versus much lower consensus forecasts. Positive Sentiment: UBS Group raised its price target on SiTime to $775 and kept a buy rating, while Needham lifted its target to $850, signaling continued analyst confidence after the earnings beat. UBS Price Target Raise

UBS Group raised its price target on SiTime to $775 and kept a buy rating, while Needham lifted its target to $850, signaling continued analyst confidence after the earnings beat. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also digesting the Q1 earnings call transcript and commentary around growth opportunities in AI data centers and LEO satellites, which may support the long-term story but is less immediate than the earnings/guidance update. SiTime Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Investors are also digesting the Q1 earnings call transcript and commentary around growth opportunities in AI data centers and LEO satellites, which may support the long-term story but is less immediate than the earnings/guidance update. Negative Sentiment: Despite the strong report, some coverage noted the stock initially fell after the release, likely reflecting lingering concerns about profitability since SiTime remains in a net loss position. SiTime Stock Falls on Q1 2026 Earnings

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SITM shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of SiTime in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of SiTime from $450.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SiTime from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of SiTime from $675.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of SiTime from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price target for the company from $400.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $661.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on SITM

SiTime Profile

SiTime Corporation is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in silicon timing solutions that leverage micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology as an alternative to traditional quartz crystals. Its portfolio of programmable oscillators, resonators, clock generators, jitter attenuators and network synchronizers addresses precision timekeeping requirements across a wide range of electronic systems. By integrating MEMS resonators with advanced mixed-signal control circuitry, SiTime's products offer enhanced reliability, resistance to shock and vibration, and a smaller footprint compared with conventional quartz devices.

The company's timing devices serve diverse end markets, including telecommunications infrastructure, data center and enterprise networking, consumer electronics, automotive systems, industrial automation, and aerospace and defense applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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