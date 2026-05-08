Swedbank AB Grows Position in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD

Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD - Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.11% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $31,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 27 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company's stock.

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Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

MTD opened at $1,320.43 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $1,276.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,367.66. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,077.19 and a 1 year high of $1,525.17. The firm has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.31.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.70 by $0.21. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 495.07% and a net margin of 21.59%.The business had revenue of $947.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.19 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Mettler-Toledo International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 46.300-46.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 10.700-10.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 46.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,410.12, for a total transaction of $1,128,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,288 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,714.56. This trade represents a 13.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mettler-Toledo International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Mettler-Toledo International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,475.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,500.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,459.58.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a global manufacturer and distributor of precision instruments and services for laboratory, industrial and food retail applications. The company's product portfolio includes laboratory balances and analytical instruments, industrial weighing systems, process analytics and sensors, metal detection and x-ray inspection equipment, checkweighers, and a range of automated inspection and data-management solutions. Mettler-Toledo also provides software, calibration and lifecycle services intended to support compliance, quality control and operational efficiency across customer facilities.

The company serves a broad set of end markets including pharmaceutical and biotech laboratories, chemical and food processors, logistics and manufacturing operations, and retail environments where accurate weighing and inspection are critical.

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