Swedbank AB Grows Stake in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Swedbank AB lifted its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,135 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 10,258 shares during the period. Swedbank AB's holdings in Datadog were worth $17,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth $2,689,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in Datadog by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 31,142 shares of the company's stock worth $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 17,860 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Datadog by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,902,227 shares of the company's stock worth $5,966,877,000 after purchasing an additional 9,748,738 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Datadog by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 170,310 shares of the company's stock worth $24,288,000 after purchasing an additional 70,888 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its holdings in Datadog by 1,964.8% in the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 38,550 shares of the company's stock worth $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 36,683 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on DDOG. TD Cowen raised their target price on Datadog from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Datadog from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, April 20th. DA Davidson set a $250.00 target price on Datadog in a report on Friday. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $213.98.

View Our Latest Report on Datadog

Datadog Price Performance

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $222.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $146.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.40. The stock has a market cap of $79.14 billion, a PE ratio of 585.07, a P/E/G ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 1.30. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.01 and a 52 week high of $224.77.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $960.12 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $6,765,416.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 437,257 shares in the company, valued at $54,871,380.93. This trade represents a 10.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 52,832 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.28, for a total value of $10,000,040.96. Following the transaction, the director owned 622,726 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $117,869,577.28. The trade was a 7.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 885,963 shares of company stock worth $130,015,444 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.48% of the company's stock.

Datadog Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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