Swedbank AB Grows Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Swedbank AB grew its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,473 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned about 0.49% of EMCOR Group worth $133,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MQS Management LLC lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 6,300 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 990 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company's stock.

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EMCOR Group Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $848.33 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $816.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $726.47. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $450.68 and a 52-week high of $951.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.17.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.94. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.54%.The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. EMCOR Group's revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 28.67 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. EMCOR Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 5.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $848.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on EMCOR Group from $900.00 to $945.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on EMCOR Group from $713.00 to $808.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $918.00 target price on EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $799.29.

Read Our Latest Report on EMCOR Group

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In other news, Director Steven Schwarzwaelder sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $895.19, for a total transaction of $5,014,854.38. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,211,141.25. This represents a 26.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason R. Nalbandian sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.43, for a total value of $685,144.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,157 shares in the company, valued at $15,550,199.51. The trade was a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,077 shares of company stock worth $34,416,471. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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