Swedbank AB Grows Stock Holdings in Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

Swedbank AB raised its stake in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC - Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,359,161 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 125,307 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned about 0.11% of Kraft Heinz worth $32,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,200,583 shares of the company's stock worth $53,672,000 after purchasing an additional 56,695 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,026,000. Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 198,481 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 22,097 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 68,622 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 12,847 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $1,180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Evercore lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $23.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KHC

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 2.5%

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $23.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.06. Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $29.19. The company's fifty day moving average price is $22.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.26%. The business's quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.8%. Kraft Heinz's dividend payout ratio is presently -32.92%.

Kraft Heinz News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Kraft Heinz this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat — KHC reported adjusted EPS of $0.58 (vs. ~$0.50 consensus) and revenue of ~$6.05B, showing early sales improvement that traders view as evidence the turnaround is working. Read More.

Q1 beat — KHC reported adjusted EPS of $0.58 (vs. ~$0.50 consensus) and revenue of ~$6.05B, showing early sales improvement that traders view as evidence the turnaround is working. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Dividend commitment — the company declared a $0.40 quarterly dividend (annualized yield roughly 6.8%), which supports income-focused investors and underpins valuation support. (Company announcement)

Dividend commitment — the company declared a $0.40 quarterly dividend (annualized yield roughly 6.8%), which supports income-focused investors and underpins valuation support. (Company announcement) Positive Sentiment: Investing in growth — Kraft Heinz is boosting marketing spend ~37% and promoting innovations (e.g., protein Kraft Mac & Cheese) plus an NFL sponsorship, signaling management is prioritizing brand-building to regain share. Read More.

Investing in growth — Kraft Heinz is boosting marketing spend ~37% and promoting innovations (e.g., protein Kraft Mac & Cheese) plus an NFL sponsorship, signaling management is prioritizing brand-building to regain share. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Balance-sheet move — the company launched a $1.1B cash tender offer to repurchase certain 2046 and 2049 senior notes, a proactive liability-management step that can reduce interest burden and extend maturities. Read More.

Balance-sheet move — the company launched a $1.1B cash tender offer to repurchase certain 2046 and 2049 senior notes, a proactive liability-management step that can reduce interest burden and extend maturities. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst stance — Deutsche Bank nudged its price target to $22 from $20 but kept a "hold" rating, which signals limited near-term upside in analyst coverage despite operational improvements. Read More.

Analyst stance — Deutsche Bank nudged its price target to $22 from $20 but kept a "hold" rating, which signals limited near-term upside in analyst coverage despite operational improvements. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market backdrop — a broad market rally (S&P strength) has helped stocks overall, supporting KHC’s move but not reflecting company-specific fundamentals. Read More.

Market backdrop — a broad market rally (S&P strength) has helped stocks overall, supporting KHC’s move but not reflecting company-specific fundamentals. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Underlying demand weakness — organic sales and volumes slipped; management has cut prices to regain affordability, which helps top-line traffic but pressures margins and operating income near-term. Read More.

Underlying demand weakness — organic sales and volumes slipped; management has cut prices to regain affordability, which helps top-line traffic but pressures margins and operating income near-term. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Category and pricing uncertainty — CEO comments about rethinking “price architecture” and questions over the frozen-business strategy signal potential portfolio changes and continued price/mix volatility. Read More.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $121,480.94. Following the sale, the insider owned 197,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,806,249.42. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company NASDAQ: KHC is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

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