Swedbank AB Grows Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,831 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB's holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $19,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,561 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 575.9% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,496 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $8,303,000 after purchasing an additional 31,096 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company's stock.

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TE Connectivity Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of TEL opened at $202.83 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $155.37 and a twelve month high of $252.56. The company has a market cap of $59.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $212.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.05.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. TE Connectivity has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.830 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from TE Connectivity's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. TE Connectivity's payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TEL shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $272.00 to $261.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $244.00 to $240.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $214.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TE Connectivity from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of TE Connectivity from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $256.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on TEL

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,021,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,584,840. This represents a 26.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $6,211,332 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

Further Reading

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