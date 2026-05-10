Swedbank AB Has $12.36 Million Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

Swedbank AB decreased its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP - Free Report) by 62.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 36,000 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.08% of Medpace worth $12,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medpace by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MEDP. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Medpace from $555.00 to $539.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Leerink Partners dropped their target price on shares of Medpace from $575.00 to $485.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Medpace from $522.00 to $484.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Medpace from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Medpace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $467.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Medpace

Medpace Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $424.00 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $284.48 and a 12 month high of $628.92. The company's 50-day moving average price is $467.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $531.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $706.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.82 million. Medpace had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 120.89%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.680-17.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Jesse J. Geiger sold 31,707 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.30, for a total value of $14,436,197.10. Following the transaction, the president owned 15,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,829,500. This trade represents a 67.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Medpace

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About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: MEDP is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace's core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

Further Reading

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