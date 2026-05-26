Swedbank AB Has $15.62 Million Holdings in NuScale Power Corporation $SMR

Swedbank AB trimmed its holdings in shares of NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR - Free Report) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,102,060 shares of the company's stock after selling 299,990 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.37% of NuScale Power worth $15,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,347,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 686.9% in the 3rd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 184,609 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,646,000 after acquiring an additional 161,149 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 609,450 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,940,000 after acquiring an additional 309,810 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,350,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,310,961 shares of the company's stock valued at $263,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,796 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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NuScale Power Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE SMR opened at $11.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.71. NuScale Power Corporation has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $57.42. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.24.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 2,066.55% and a negative return on equity of 48.88%. The business had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. NuScale Power's quarterly revenue was down 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of NuScale Power from $55.00 to $20.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of NuScale Power from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. TD Cowen lowered shares of NuScale Power from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of NuScale Power from $60.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley Financial lowered their price objective on shares of NuScale Power from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $17.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NuScale Power

Key Headlines Impacting NuScale Power

Here are the key news stories impacting NuScale Power this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 82,667 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $1,010,190.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 117,018 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,429,959.96. This trade represents a 41.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Corp Fluor sold 13,500,000 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $159,435,000.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 40,572,082 shares of company stock worth $481,029,608 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.28% of the company's stock.

NuScale Power Profile

NuScale Power Corporation, trading on the NYSE American under the ticker SMR, is a pioneering developer of small modular nuclear reactors. Established in 2007 as a spinout from Oregon State University, the company is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. NuScale’s mission is to deliver zero-carbon baseload power through scalable modular reactor technology, aiming to transform traditional nuclear energy deployment.

At the core of NuScale’s offering is the VOYGR small modular reactor design, featuring 77-megawatt electric (MWe) modules with passive safety systems.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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