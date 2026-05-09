Swedbank AB Has $15.62 Million Stock Position in NuScale Power Corporation $SMR

Swedbank AB reduced its holdings in shares of NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR - Free Report) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,102,060 shares of the company's stock after selling 299,990 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.37% of NuScale Power worth $15,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMR. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in NuScale Power by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,147 shares of the company's stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Family Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NuScale Power by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,682 shares of the company's stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of NuScale Power by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of NuScale Power by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,654 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 36,314 shares of the company's stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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NuScale Power Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NuScale Power stock opened at $12.52 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.11. NuScale Power Corporation has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $57.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.24.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 56.54% and a negative net margin of 2,066.55%.The firm had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.00 million. NuScale Power's quarterly revenue was down 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NuScale Power news, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 18,570 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $226,925.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 97,192 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,187,686.24. This trade represents a 16.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 82,667 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $1,010,190.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 117,018 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,429,959.96. This represents a 41.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,572,082 shares of company stock valued at $481,029,608. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMR. TD Cowen cut NuScale Power from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on NuScale Power from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on NuScale Power from $45.00 to $15.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Texas Capital raised NuScale Power to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NuScale Power has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $19.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NuScale Power

NuScale Power News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NuScale Power this week:

Negative Sentiment: NuScale missed Q1 estimates on both earnings and revenue, reporting a loss of $0.14 per share versus the expected $0.11 loss and just $0.56 million in revenue versus $7.0 million expected; revenue also fell sharply year over year, highlighting continued execution and commercialization challenges. Article Title

NuScale missed Q1 estimates on both earnings and revenue, reporting a loss of $0.14 per share versus the expected $0.11 loss and just $0.56 million in revenue versus $7.0 million expected; revenue also fell sharply year over year, highlighting continued execution and commercialization challenges. Negative Sentiment: Operating expenses are climbing and RoPower-related activity has slowed, adding to concerns that near-term growth may not be keeping pace with spending. Article Title

Operating expenses are climbing and RoPower-related activity has slowed, adding to concerns that near-term growth may not be keeping pace with spending. Neutral Sentiment: Fluor fully exited its equity stake in NuScale, which changes the shareholder structure but still leaves Fluor as an EPC partner; investors may view this as a governance/funding shift rather than a direct business setback. Article Title

Fluor fully exited its equity stake in NuScale, which changes the shareholder structure but still leaves Fluor as an EPC partner; investors may view this as a governance/funding shift rather than a direct business setback. Positive Sentiment: Longer-term optimism remains tied to NRC approvals, a potential TVA power purchase agreement later this year, and the 6 GW ENTRA1 program, which could support future demand for NuScale’s small modular reactor technology. Article Title

Longer-term optimism remains tied to NRC approvals, a potential TVA power purchase agreement later this year, and the 6 GW ENTRA1 program, which could support future demand for NuScale’s small modular reactor technology. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts still see meaningful upside from current levels, with consensus price targets implying about 45% upside if execution improves and earnings estimates trend higher. Article Title

NuScale Power Profile

NuScale Power Corporation, trading on the NYSE American under the ticker SMR, is a pioneering developer of small modular nuclear reactors. Established in 2007 as a spinout from Oregon State University, the company is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. NuScale’s mission is to deliver zero-carbon baseload power through scalable modular reactor technology, aiming to transform traditional nuclear energy deployment.

At the core of NuScale’s offering is the VOYGR small modular reactor design, featuring 77-megawatt electric (MWe) modules with passive safety systems.

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