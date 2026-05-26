Swedbank AB Has $23.39 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Swedbank AB grew its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW - Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,964 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 10,609 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB's holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $23,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 3,591 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 1,558 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts: Sign Up

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $252.34 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $238.82 and a 1 year high of $303.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.04. The firm's 50 day moving average is $261.28 and its 200 day moving average is $262.28.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 97.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.100-11.500 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Illinois Tool Works's payout ratio is presently 59.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITW has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Monday, April 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "sell" rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $271.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on ITW

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Illinois Tool Works, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Illinois Tool Works wasn't on the list.

While Illinois Tool Works currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here