Swedbank AB Has $23.52 Million Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB - Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,093 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 21,636 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.07% of Kimberly-Clark worth $23,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Katy Chen sold 1,596 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $152,162.64. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,362 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $797,233.08. The trade was a 16.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, VP Andrew Scribner sold 4,095 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $401,310.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,096 shares of company stock worth $689,687. Insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB stock opened at $98.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 52 week low of $92.42 and a 52 week high of $144.30. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $99.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.00.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 152.79%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $114.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $114.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kimberly-Clark

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB - Free Report).

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