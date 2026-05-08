Swedbank AB Has $30.09 Million Stake in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,623 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned 0.06% of NXP Semiconductors worth $30,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 887.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 36,659 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $8,010,000 after buying an additional 32,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at $555,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total transaction of $194,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,514.36. The trade was a 9.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 4,576 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total value of $1,070,921.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,187.67. This trade represents a 45.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,865 shares of company stock worth $2,508,416. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on NXPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $291.75.

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NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXPI stock opened at $290.33 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $216.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $73.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.77. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 1-year low of $183.00 and a 1-year high of $303.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 21.03%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.290-3.720 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. NXP Semiconductors's payout ratio is currently 38.85%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

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