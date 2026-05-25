Swedbank AB Has $31.55 Million Stock Holdings in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. $VCTR

Swedbank AB trimmed its position in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR - Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.77% of Victory Capital worth $31,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,814,857 shares of the company's stock worth $303,769,000 after purchasing an additional 73,142 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 4.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,612,269 shares of the company's stock worth $233,931,000 after purchasing an additional 143,615 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 4.8% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,723,897 shares of the company's stock worth $111,640,000 after purchasing an additional 79,013 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 7.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,523,324 shares of the company's stock worth $98,652,000 after purchasing an additional 102,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,239,361 shares of the company's stock worth $78,910,000 after purchasing an additional 39,986 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Victory Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $85.91 on Monday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $73.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $57.03 and a one year high of $88.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $387.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.97 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 22.15%. Victory Capital's quarterly revenue was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Victory Capital's previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Victory Capital's payout ratio is currently 44.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VCTR. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Victory Capital from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $82.71.

View Our Latest Report on Victory Capital

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital NASDAQ: VCTR is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of strategies across equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative investments. Serving institutional, intermediary and retail clients, the company delivers tailored solutions through active, research-driven portfolio management. Its product lineup includes traditional mutual funds, separately managed accounts, sub-advisory services and specialized strategies such as ESG-focused and municipal bond portfolios.

Founded in 1988, Victory Capital has expanded its capabilities via both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, integrating experienced investment teams to enhance its offerings in areas like smart beta, global equity and fixed income.

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