Swedbank AB Has $33.89 Million Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Swedbank AB decreased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,394 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.08% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $33,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $950,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 749 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MPWR alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MPWR. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,599.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Monolithic Power Systems

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, Director Eugen J. Elmiger sold 12,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,584.96, for a total transaction of $19,019,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,402 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,561,953.92. This trade represents a 68.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,654.55, for a total transaction of $49,636,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 205,959 shares of the company's stock, valued at $340,769,463.45. The trade was a 12.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 99,992 shares of company stock worth $139,220,810 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company's stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $1,589.81 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $643.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1,675.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,356.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,140.39. The company has a market cap of $78.11 billion, a PE ratio of 114.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.74.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $804.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.93 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business's revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Monolithic Power Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Monolithic Power Systems wasn't on the list.

While Monolithic Power Systems currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here