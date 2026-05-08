Swedbank AB Has $35.53 Million Holdings in Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509,250 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 38,770 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned about 0.10% of Rocket Lab worth $35,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sara Bay Financial raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 15,905 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,191 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadcap Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Lab

In related news, SVP Arjun Kampani sold 23,711 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total transaction of $1,706,006.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 397,988 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,635,236.60. This represents a 5.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Merline Saintil sold 18,126 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $1,360,175.04. Following the sale, the director directly owned 261,903 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,653,201.12. This represents a 6.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 233,449 shares of company stock valued at $16,487,233 over the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rocket Lab News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Rocket Lab Trading Down 7.2%

RKLB stock opened at $78.58 on Friday. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 52 week low of $20.23 and a 52 week high of $99.58. The company has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a PE ratio of -212.37 and a beta of 2.30. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $72.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 4.08.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $200.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $189.65 million. Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 32.94% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%. The business's revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rocket Lab from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Rocket Lab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $83.31.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RKLB

Rocket Lab Company Profile

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

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