Swedbank AB Has $39.82 Million Stock Position in Trimble Inc. $TRMB

Swedbank AB increased its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB - Free Report) by 60.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 508,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after purchasing an additional 190,638 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.21% of Trimble worth $39,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in Trimble by 2.6% in the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,008 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Trimble by 10.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in Trimble by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 6,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Trimble by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,941 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its holdings in Trimble by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 8,272 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark David Schwartz sold 16,725 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,120,742.25. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 19,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,952.68. The trade was a 45.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 7,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $502,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,897 shares in the company, valued at $796,385.18. This trade represents a 38.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 31,725 shares of company stock worth $2,151,167 in the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trimble Trading Down 2.5%

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $61.85 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.60 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.45. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $66.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.92.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Trimble had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 12.38%.The business had revenue of $939.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $905.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Trimble's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Trimble has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.470-3.640 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Trimble

Here are the key news stories impacting Trimble this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat, ARR strength and guidance raise — Trimble surpassed Q1 revenue and EPS estimates, reported annual recurring revenue (ARR) of $2.43B, showed margin expansion and raised FY‑2026 guidance, supporting the company’s recurring‑revenue story and forward outlook. TRMB Q1 Earnings Beat

Q1 beat, ARR strength and guidance raise — Trimble surpassed Q1 revenue and EPS estimates, reported annual recurring revenue (ARR) of $2.43B, showed margin expansion and raised FY‑2026 guidance, supporting the company’s recurring‑revenue story and forward outlook. Positive Sentiment: Solid top‑ and bottom‑line beats — Q1 revenue was ~$939.9M and adjusted EPS $0.79, ahead of consensus, reinforcing execution across software/recurring streams. Q1 Beats

Solid top‑ and bottom‑line beats — Q1 revenue was ~$939.9M and adjusted EPS $0.79, ahead of consensus, reinforcing execution across software/recurring streams. Positive Sentiment: Earnings call and transcript provide detail on segments and revenue mix — helpful for investors modeling recurring revenue growth and margin trajectory. Earnings Call Presentation

Earnings call and transcript provide detail on segments and revenue mix — helpful for investors modeling recurring revenue growth and margin trajectory. Neutral Sentiment: Street coverage and analyst takeaways vary — some outlets highlight the beat and raised guidance while others focus on mixed execution versus peers; the short‑term reaction is ambiguous. MarketWatch Coverage

Street coverage and analyst takeaways vary — some outlets highlight the beat and raised guidance while others focus on mixed execution versus peers; the short‑term reaction is ambiguous. Neutral Sentiment: Company commentary and modeling resources (transcript, media pieces) are available for deeper due diligence. Earnings Transcript

Company commentary and modeling resources (transcript, media pieces) are available for deeper due diligence. Positive Sentiment: Revenue outlook upside highlighted by some local coverage — analysts and local press note potential for 2026 sales to top ~$3.9B, supporting growth expectations. BizWest

Revenue outlook upside highlighted by some local coverage — analysts and local press note potential for 2026 sales to top ~$3.9B, supporting growth expectations. Negative Sentiment: Analysts trimmed forecasts and targets after Q1 — several firms cut estimates/price targets despite maintaining positive ratings, which weighed on sentiment and headline response. Benzinga: Analyst Cuts

Analysts trimmed forecasts and targets after Q1 — several firms cut estimates/price targets despite maintaining positive ratings, which weighed on sentiment and headline response. Negative Sentiment: Specific price‑target reductions — Wells Fargo lowered its target to $70 (still overweight), Oppenheimer trimmed to $80 (outperform), and Piper Sandler cut to $87; downward revisions reduce near‑term upside expectations even if ratings remain constructive. Wells Fargo / Piper / Oppenheimer Notes The Fly TickerReport

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Zacks Research lowered Trimble from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Trimble from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Trimble from $97.00 to $87.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Trimble from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TRMB

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc NASDAQ: TRMB is a technology company that develops hardware, software and services to improve the productivity and connectivity of customers across the construction, agriculture, geospatial, transportation and logistics, and natural resources sectors. The company's offerings center on advanced positioning technologies — including GNSS/GPS receivers, inertial sensors and laser scanning — integrated with application-specific software and cloud services to enable precise measurement, modeling, machine control and workflow automation for field and office operations.

Trimble's product portfolio spans surveying and geospatial instruments (total stations, mobile mapping and terrestrial laser scanners), construction solutions (machine control systems, site positioning and estimating), agriculture systems (auto-steer, guidance and application-control platforms), and fleet and transportation telematics.

See Also

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