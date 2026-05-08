Swedbank AB Has $46.82 Million Stock Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. $DCI

Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI - Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 528,100 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.46% of Donaldson worth $46,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DCI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,024 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Donaldson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Donaldson from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group set a $96.00 target price on Donaldson in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Donaldson from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Donaldson to $123.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Donaldson presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $100.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Donaldson

Insider Activity at Donaldson

In other Donaldson news, Director James Owens sold 13,753 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total transaction of $1,226,905.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,023.65. The trade was a 37.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,800 shares of company stock worth $1,765,184. Insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

Donaldson Stock Down 2.1%

NYSE:DCI opened at $85.84 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $88.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.94. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.43 and a 52-week high of $112.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 10.09%.The firm had revenue of $896.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc NYSE: DCI is a global provider of filtration systems and replacement parts for a wide range of industries. The company develops and manufactures air, liquid and gas filtration solutions for engine and industrial applications, helping customers improve performance, lower emissions and extend equipment life. Donaldson's product portfolio includes engine air intake filters, fuel filters, hydraulic filters, compressor filters, dust collection systems and gas turbine air intake systems.

Serving markets such as agriculture, construction, mining, power generation, aerospace and original equipment manufacturing, Donaldson operates through two primary business segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products.

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