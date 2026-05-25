Swedbank AB Has $47.35 Million Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. $BMRN

Swedbank AB grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN - Free Report) by 70.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 796,737 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after purchasing an additional 329,794 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned about 0.41% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $47,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 42,982 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Davis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 769 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company's stock.

Get BMRN alerts: Sign Up

Key Headlines Impacting BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Here are the key news stories impacting BioMarin Pharmaceutical this week:

Positive Sentiment: BioMarin said Voxzogo met its main goal in a late-stage hypochondroplasia study, supporting plans to file with the FDA in 2026 and boosting investor optimism about another potential growth driver. Article Title

BioMarin said Voxzogo met its main goal in a late-stage hypochondroplasia study, supporting plans to file with the FDA in 2026 and boosting investor optimism about another potential growth driver. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary remained constructive overall, with Canaccord Genuity cutting its price target to $111 from $116 but reiterating a buy rating, implying substantial upside from current levels. Article Title

Analyst commentary remained constructive overall, with Canaccord Genuity cutting its price target to $111 from $116 but reiterating a buy rating, implying substantial upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Several press items from The Globe and Mail and TipRanks highlighted additional analyst coverage on BMRN, but they did not add a clear new operating catalyst beyond general sentiment and valuation commentary. Article Title

Several press items from The Globe and Mail and TipRanks highlighted additional analyst coverage on BMRN, but they did not add a clear new operating catalyst beyond general sentiment and valuation commentary. Neutral Sentiment: BioMarin’s Phase 3 ENERGY 3 trial of BMN 401 met one co-primary endpoint but missed the other, making the readout mixed rather than clearly successful. Article Title

BioMarin’s Phase 3 ENERGY 3 trial of BMN 401 met one co-primary endpoint but missed the other, making the readout mixed rather than clearly successful. Negative Sentiment: The mixed BMN 401 results triggered a notable selloff, with investors reacting to uncertainty around the drug’s commercial prospects and the likelihood of a clean regulatory path. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMRN. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $116.00 to $111.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $68.00 price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $88.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BMRN

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

BMRN opened at $54.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $66.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Gregory R. Friberg sold 3,281 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total value of $176,681.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 51,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,790,399.30. This represents a 5.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 16,486 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total transaction of $996,743.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 79,953 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,833,958.38. This represents a 17.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,555,389. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development and commercialization of therapies for rare genetic and metabolic diseases. The company focuses on addressing unmet medical needs by leveraging enzyme replacement therapy, small molecule pharmacological chaperones and gene therapy technologies. Headquartered in Novato, California, BioMarin operates research and development facilities in the United States and Europe.

The company's commercial portfolio includes several approved therapies targeting inherited disorders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider BioMarin Pharmaceutical, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BioMarin Pharmaceutical wasn't on the list.

While BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here