Swedbank AB Has $53.93 Million Stock Position in Dollar General Corporation $DG

Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) by 133.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 406,198 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 232,384 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.18% of Dollar General worth $53,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 952.6% during the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company's stock.

Get Dollar General alerts: Sign Up

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of DG opened at $116.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.10. Dollar General Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.25 and a 12-month high of $158.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.28.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.36. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $10.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corporation will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th. Dollar General's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial set a $139.00 price objective on Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Dollar General from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a "market perform" rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dollar General

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Dollar General, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dollar General wasn't on the list.

While Dollar General currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here