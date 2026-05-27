Swedbank AB Has $6.50 Million Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company $CLX

Swedbank AB cut its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX - Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,504 shares of the company's stock after selling 11,386 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned about 0.05% of Clorox worth $6,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Clorox by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,434,277 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,039,946,000 after purchasing an additional 282,794 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,995,590 shares of the company's stock valued at $492,656,000 after purchasing an additional 750,415 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Clorox by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,709,972 shares of the company's stock valued at $334,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,471 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Clorox by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,740,175 shares of the company's stock valued at $214,564,000 after purchasing an additional 439,797 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Clorox by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,539,006 shares of the company's stock valued at $189,759,000 after purchasing an additional 70,783 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Clorox

In related news, Director Pierre R. Breber acquired 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.82 per share, for a total transaction of $429,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 18,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,544,760. The trade was a 38.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $96.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.43 and a 200-day moving average of $106.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.70 and a fifty-two week high of $132.03.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.67 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 443.64% and a net margin of 11.18%.Clorox's revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLX. Weiss Ratings upgraded Clorox from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Clorox from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Clorox from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on Clorox from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $117.00 price target on Clorox in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $103.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLX

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company is a leading manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products designed to help people care for their homes and live healthy, sustainable lives. Its portfolio spans cleaning and household products, food and beverages, water filtration systems and cat litter, serving both retail and institutional customers. The company's flagship bleach and disinfecting products are well known in the United States and many international markets, where they help prevent the spread of germs in homes, hospitals, schools and businesses.

Clorox's diverse brand lineup includes liquid bleach and surface cleaners, eco-friendly cleaning tools, food preservation and preparation items, charcoal grills and briquettes, specialty foods and beverages, pet care products and personal care lines.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Clorox, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Clorox wasn't on the list.

While Clorox currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here