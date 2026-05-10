Swedbank AB Increases Stock Holdings in Ameresco, Inc. $AMRC

Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC - Free Report) by 219.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 370,000 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 254,000 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.70% of Ameresco worth $10,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMRC. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,735,585 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $159,021,000 after buying an additional 2,981,689 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 197.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 964,010 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $32,371,000 after buying an additional 640,106 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 890,072 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $29,889,000 after buying an additional 462,875 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 605,330 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $20,327,000 after buying an additional 289,381 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 575,173 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $19,314,000 after buying an additional 203,374 shares during the period. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMRC shares. William Blair upgraded Ameresco to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ameresco from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a "buy" rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ameresco from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $42.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ameresco

Ameresco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMRC opened at $29.98 on Friday. Ameresco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $44.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 51.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.55.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.06). Ameresco had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $401.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Ameresco's revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Ameresco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.060-1.280 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 15,700 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $536,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,890.65. This trade represents a 52.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,920 shares of company stock worth $574,440. 44.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameresco Profile

Ameresco, Inc is a leading independent provider of comprehensive energy efficiency and renewable energy solutions for businesses and governments across North America, Europe and other select markets. Its integrated services portfolio includes energy efficiency retrofits, infrastructure upgrades, distributed generation systems and facility-scale renewable projects. Leveraging performance-based contracting models, Ameresco designs, finances, installs and maintains energy improvements intended to reduce operational costs, mitigate environmental impact and enhance resiliency for its clients.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts, Ameresco has completed thousands of projects spanning solar, wind, geothermal, biomass, landfill gas‐to‐energy, energy storage and microgrid installations.

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