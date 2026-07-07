Swedbank AB Increases Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. $GL

Swedbank AB grew its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL - Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,109,200 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 147,200 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned approximately 1.41% of Globe Life worth $154,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GL. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Globe Life by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,391 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 368.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the company's stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 11.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 563,021 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,161,000 after acquiring an additional 58,163 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 8.3% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 8,559 shares of the company's stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $171.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Globe Life from $181.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Texas Capital raised Globe Life to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Globe Life from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Globe Life from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $178.89.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $3,133,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 54,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,463,853.60. This represents a 27.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Peter Kalmbach sold 15,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total value of $2,402,625.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 45,335 shares in the company, valued at $6,965,722.75. This trade represents a 25.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 124,187 shares of company stock worth $19,529,414 in the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Globe Life Price Performance

GL stock traded up $2.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.51. The stock had a trading volume of 109,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,674. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company's 50 day moving average price is $161.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.17. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.73 and a 1-year high of $182.32.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 19.38%.Globe Life's revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.400-15.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Globe Life's payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GL, is a U.S.-based insurance holding company that underwrites and distributes a range of life and supplemental health insurance products. Through its subsidiary brands—Globe Life, American Income Life, Liberty National Life, United American Insurance Company and Family Heritage Life—it offers term life, whole life, fixed annuities and supplemental health coverage designed to meet the needs of individuals and families across various socioeconomic segments.

The company's product suite includes low-cost, easy-to-understand life insurance policies, accidental death and dismemberment coverage, hospital indemnity plans and specified disease insurance.

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