Swedbank AB Increases Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO - Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,638 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,556 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned about 0.07% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $34,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,868,194 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,598,914,000 after acquiring an additional 166,661 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,012,647 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,845,084,000 after acquiring an additional 429,083 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,926,744 shares of the company's stock valued at $493,304,000 after acquiring an additional 52,881 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,612,323 shares of the company's stock valued at $416,560,000 after acquiring an additional 27,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,456,186 shares of the company's stock valued at $372,828,000 after acquiring an additional 505,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TTWO alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTWO has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $293.00 to $287.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $287.53.

View Our Latest Report on TTWO

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.47, for a total transaction of $172,910.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 124,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,511,052.77. This represents a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 7,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.16, for a total transaction of $1,701,715.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 170,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at $36,569,104.96. This represents a 4.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 64,724 shares of company stock valued at $13,866,155 over the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Take-Two Interactive Software this week:

Positive Sentiment: Take-Two beat fiscal Q4 estimates, with stronger-than-expected net bookings, revenue growth, and a narrower loss, while also confirming that Grand Theft Auto VI remains on track for a Nov. 19 release. Article Title

Take-Two beat fiscal Q4 estimates, with stronger-than-expected net bookings, revenue growth, and a narrower loss, while also confirming that Grand Theft Auto VI remains on track for a Nov. 19 release. Positive Sentiment: Wedbush and other analysts highlighted the confirmed GTA VI launch timeline and broad portfolio strength, reinforcing long-term confidence in the stock despite near-term volatility. Article Title

Wedbush and other analysts highlighted the confirmed GTA VI launch timeline and broad portfolio strength, reinforcing long-term confidence in the stock despite near-term volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo trimmed its price target slightly to $287 from $293 but kept an overweight rating, suggesting continued upside expectations for TTWO. Article Title

Wells Fargo trimmed its price target slightly to $287 from $293 but kept an overweight rating, suggesting continued upside expectations for TTWO. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually large call-option activity showed traders positioning for volatility, likely driven by the GTA VI announcement and earnings release.

Unusually large call-option activity showed traders positioning for volatility, likely driven by the GTA VI announcement and earnings release. Negative Sentiment: Investors focused on management’s fiscal 2027 bookings guidance of about $8.0 billion to $8.2 billion, which came in below Wall Street expectations and appears to be the main reason the stock is declining. Article Title

Investors focused on management’s fiscal 2027 bookings guidance of about $8.0 billion to $8.2 billion, which came in below Wall Street expectations and appears to be the main reason the stock is declining. Negative Sentiment: The softer outlook also weighed on sentiment even as the company raised expectations for FY2027 EPS, because revenue and bookings guidance are what matter most for near-term valuation. Article Title

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $227.55 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.66. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $187.63 and a one year high of $264.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.46, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.97.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two's publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Take-Two Interactive Software, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Take-Two Interactive Software wasn't on the list.

While Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here