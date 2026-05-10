Swedbank AB Invests $10.36 Million in Insmed, Inc. $INSM

Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 59,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $10,364,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 404.9% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

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Insmed Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of INSM stock opened at $101.17 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $145.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.83. Insmed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.85 and a twelve month high of $212.75. The company has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 0.89.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.14. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 121.03% and a negative net margin of 144.44%.The business had revenue of $305.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.42) EPS. The firm's revenue was up 229.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Insmed, Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

Key Insmed News

Here are the key news stories impacting Insmed this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Insmed from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on Insmed from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Insmed from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Insmed from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Insmed from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $211.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on INSM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 13,396 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $1,979,794.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 301,185 shares of the company's stock, valued at $44,512,131.15. The trade was a 4.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 19,638 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.98, for a total value of $2,964,945.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 51,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,831,483.58. This represents a 27.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 174,589 shares of company stock valued at $27,441,807 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and serious diseases, with a particular emphasis on difficult-to-treat pulmonary infections. Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, the company concentrates its research and development efforts on targeted drug delivery technologies and novel formulations intended to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have limited treatment options.

The company's principal marketed product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), an inhaled liposomal formulation of the antibiotic amikacin that is approved by the U.S.

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