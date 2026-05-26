Swedbank AB Lowers Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Swedbank AB trimmed its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,563 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 192,442 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned about 0.05% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $26,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,235 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 10,078 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2,240.9% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 11,892 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 11,384 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 15.6% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 130,587 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $10,156,000 after buying an additional 17,625 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,010,227 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,478,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 330.5% during the 3rd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,227 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 16,296 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial set a $90.00 target price on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $95.00 price target (down from $108.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $98.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $95.65.

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Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW opened at $85.93 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $81.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.42. The firm has a market cap of $49.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.71, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a twelve month low of $72.30 and a twelve month high of $87.89.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 13,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $1,040,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,507.96. This represents a 24.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,019 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $84,587.19. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 33,934 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,816,861.34. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,684 shares of company stock worth $8,811,739. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

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