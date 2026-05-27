Swedbank AB Lowers Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Swedbank AB cut its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS - Free Report) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,836 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 9,336 shares during the period. Swedbank AB's holdings in HubSpot were worth $5,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,076 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 335 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 379 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in HubSpot by 80.5% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 74 shares of the software maker's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah bought 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $181.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,813,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,295,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,946,698. This trade represents a 0.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 353,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $77,770,000. This trade represents a 2.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 14,063 shares of company stock worth $2,585,781 and have sold 26,207 shares worth $6,233,049. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company's stock.

HubSpot Stock Down 1.9%

HUBS opened at $198.04 on Wednesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.25 and a fifty-two week high of $627.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company's 50-day moving average price is $224.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.60.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.25. HubSpot had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $863.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. HubSpot's quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. HubSpot has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.020 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.040-13.120 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $350.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $311.00.

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About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company's product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

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