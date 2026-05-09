Swedbank AB Makes New Investment in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,672 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $14,627,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIX. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 100.0% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 30 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,680.00 to $1,992.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,200.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $2,004.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,923.20.

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Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 0.4%

FIX opened at $1,950.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,529.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,215.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.28 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $430.79 and a one year high of $2,018.05.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.81 by $3.70. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 12.07%.The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.75 EPS. Comfort Systems USA's quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.17 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO William George III sold 9,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,434.97, for a total value of $12,914,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 37,824 shares in the company, valued at $54,276,305.28. This trade represents a 19.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,443.32, for a total value of $3,608,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,166 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,229,471.12. The trade was a 21.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 54,901 shares of company stock worth $87,618,330 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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