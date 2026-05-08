Swedbank AB Purchases 51,000 Shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

Swedbank AB increased its stake in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM - Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,000 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Swedbank AB's holdings in ARM were worth $39,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in ARM by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,287 shares of the company's stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in ARM by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,718 shares of the company's stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in ARM in the fourth quarter worth about $471,000. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co grew its position in ARM by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co now owns 25,000 shares of the company's stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in ARM by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 16,767 shares of the company's stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 6,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting ARM

Here are the key news stories impacting ARM this week:

ARM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARM opened at $213.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.09, a PEG ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 3.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.41. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $100.02 and a 52-week high of $239.50.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. ARM had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 18.37%. Analysts forecast that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on ARM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on ARM from $175.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ARM from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC upgraded ARM from a "reduce" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ARM from $165.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $195.91.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ARM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ARM news, CFO Jason Child sold 21,280 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,830,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 153,426 shares in the company, valued at $27,616,680. This represents a 12.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Rene A. Haas sold 9,299 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $1,495,744.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 273,680 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $44,021,428. This represents a 3.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,712 shares of company stock valued at $13,614,730.

About ARM

Arm Limited NASDAQ: ARM is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm's product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM - Free Report).

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